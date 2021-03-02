6 Italians charged with attempted murder in Barcelona

ROME, MAR 2 - Six Italians arrested in Barcelona Saturday during clashes with police during the latest protests in favour of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel have been charged with attempted murder, Catalan judicial sources said Tuesday. They allegedly set fire to a police van with an agent inside, who managed to get out safely later, the authorities said. The local police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, also accuse the five young men and one young woman of belonging to a criminal group, public disorder and property damage. A Spanish woman and a French woman were arrested with them and face the same charges. Supporters of jailed Spanish rapper Hasel clashed with police and damaged property in fresh unrest in the Catalan capital Saturday night. (ANSA).