6 Italians charged with attempted murder in Barcelona

COVID: 17,083 new cases, 343 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 149 nuovi positivi su 1776 tamponi: un morto
i più letti
Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini
Covid, in Puglia 631 nuovi casi su 4686 test (13,4%). Salgono i ricoveri, altri 29 decessi. Prosegue campagna vaccini
Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole. Tutti positivi a Triggianello: plesso chiuso
ROME
02 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 2 - Six Italians arrested in Barcelona Saturday during clashes with police during the latest protests in favour of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel have been charged with attempted murder, Catalan judicial sources said Tuesday. They allegedly set fire to a police van with an agent inside, who managed to get out safely later, the authorities said. The local police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, also accuse the five young men and one young woman of belonging to a criminal group, public disorder and property damage. A Spanish woman and a French woman were arrested with them and face the same charges. Supporters of jailed Spanish rapper Hasel clashed with police and damaged property in fresh unrest in the Catalan capital Saturday night. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su