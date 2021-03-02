TV: Belen extends Golden Tapir record

COVID: 17,083 new cases, 343 more victims
ROME
02 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 2 - Argentine-Italian showgirl Belen Rodriguez has extended her record for the Striscia La Notizia satirical TV show's 'wooden spoon' with her 30th Golden Tapir award for joining a public gathering of over 400 people in Milan despite COVID-19 Saturday night. Belen, 36, who is five months pregnant, sais she had gone to the popular gathering point "only to eat and I just took my facemask off for a photo". The former model started getting the Tapirs from the popular TV show in 2008. In the rankings, she is followed by entertainer Rosario Fiorello (25 Golden Tapirs) and former footballer Antonio Cassano (15 ). (ANSA).
