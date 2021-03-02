Holy See-Italy: Govt shd restore hope to country - Parolin

VATICAN CITY, MAR 2 - The Italian government should restore hope to the country amid the COVID pandemic, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said ahead of the annual bilateral on the anniversary of the Lateran Pacts. "Hope must be restored to the country. We perceive a situation of depression, and it is important that the government, among its priorities, also succeed in really giving hope," he told Italian TV. "And in this the Church, too, can be of great help and great support". Parolin said the Vatican hoped Mario Draghi's new national unity government would see "most of the political forces find a spirit of agreement, of collaboration among the sides, and work effectively for the common good in order to really respond to the grave problems of today's Italy". (ANSA).