Flat owners refuse to rent to gay man

NAPLES, MAR 2 - The owners of an apartment near Caserta refused to rent it out to a gay man, Green Europe regional councillor Francesco Emilio Borrelli reported Tuesday. Raffaele, 30, was refused the flat at Marcianese after the owners saw that he was gay, Borrelli said. "It is a sign of the cultural backwardness that the area still exhibits," he told a local broadcaster. (ANSA).