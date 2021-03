Manslaughter probe into death of boy, 16, in Rome

ROME, MAR 2 - A manslaughter probe has been opened into the death near Rome on February 26 of a 16-year-old boy who suddenly collapsed, victim of a suspected heart attack. The probe is for the moment against person or persons unknown. The probe is a formality to make the autopsy possible. The boy, who was with some friends, collapsed at Acilia south of the Italian capital, in the Madonnetta Park area. (ANSA).