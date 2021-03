Golf: Ryder Cup 2023 to be green, plastic free - Montali

ROME, MAR 2 - Paolo Montali, general manager of Italy's Ryder Cup 2023 project, told ANSA Tuesday the event will be eco-sustainable, green and plastic free. He said the event at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club outside Rome would become a "global reference point." The clash between Europe and USA on September 29-October 1 2023 will also serve to relaunch tourism," he said. Montali added that it was his goal to have two highly representative figures as captains. (ANSA).