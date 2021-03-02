Gelmini-Speranza presser on COVID decree at 18:45

Flat owners refuse to rent to gay man
02 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 2 - Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini and Health Minister Roberto Speranza will hold a press conference on the government's latest COVID decree at the premier's office at 18:45 Tuesday, the PM's office said. Also in attendance will be the president of the Higher Health Institute, Silvio Brusaferro, and the president of the Higher Health Council, Franco Locatelli. The new decree is expected to extend most existing restrictions. (ANSA).
