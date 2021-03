Pope to use armour-plated car in Iraq

VATICAN CITY, MAR 2 - Pope Francis will probably use an armour-plated car during his trip to Iraq on March 5-8, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Tuesday. "An armour-plated car is always available for the pope's trips, and in this trip it is very likely to be used," he said. Francis will use a closed car in all his visits to cities, Bruni said, apart form Erbil stadium on Sunday March 7 when he will use an open car. The pope will celebrate Mass at the stadium. (ANSA).