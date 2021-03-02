Couple arrested for abusing kids

POTENZA, MAR 2 - A couple were arrested near Potenza Tuesday on suspicion of subjecting the woman's children from a previous relationship to "repeated beatings" and "cruel physical punishment", police said. The pair were arrested, police said, to prevent their physical abuse of the children having "further and more serious consequences". Both children were under the age of 10. Police were called in by the children's grandmother and aunts who had intervened on several occasions to stop the violence. (ANSA).