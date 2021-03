Man serious after partner stabs him

MILAN, MAR 2 - A 33-year-old Italian man was in a serious and life-threatening condition in hospital Tuesday after his partner, a 41-year-old man with a criminal record, stabbed him after a jealous row on Monday night near Milan. The suspected assailant was arrested after police found his partner lying in a pool of blood. The incident took place at San Donato Milanese. The victim was stabbed in the chest. (ANSA).