COVID: Nigerian variant isolated in Brescia

Pope to use armour-plated car in Iraq
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 149 nuovi positivi su 1776 tamponi: un morto
i più letti
Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini
Covid, in Puglia 631 nuovi casi su 4686 test (13,4%). Salgono i ricoveri, altri 29 decessi. Prosegue campagna vaccini
Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole. Tutti positivi a Triggianello: plesso chiuso
BRESCIA
02 Marzo 2021
BRESCIA, MAR 2 - The Nigerian variant of COVID-19 was isolated in Brescia north of Milan on Tuesday. Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian society of virology, said "for the first time we have managed to isolate the virus bearing these mutations which concern us because they could confer resistance to COVID vaccines today available". Brescia has been in a 'reinforced orange' COVID zone for the last week and will remain so for another week. The discovery was made in the laboratories of the Spedali Civili Hospital. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su