Rule breaches found at one in three hospital bars

ROME, MAR 2 - The Carabinieri police's NAS health unit said Tuesday that a round of inspections at the bars-cafès within public and private hospitals in Italy found rule breaches at one in three. The health cops ran checks on the safety of the food and drinks being served and the respect of COVID-19 regulations at 382 establishments. It found breaches at 132. Ten people were reported to prosecutors and 128 fines were dealt out amounting to a total of 125,000 euros. (ANSA).