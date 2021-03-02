Martedì 02 Marzo 2021 | 13:12

SANREMO
Sanremo: Sport unites, politics divides says Ibra

MESSINA
Cosa Nostra 'maxi trial' begins into EU funding scam

SAVONA
Manhunt after disabled minor assaulted in her home

ROME
Cops probed in car crash death of girl, 14

ROME
Rule breaches found at one in three hospital bars

ROME
Trial of Army-run drive-in vaccination centre starts

ROME
Sanremo music festival to start with stars but no audience

ROME
Draghi govt puts final touches to new COVID restrictions

ROME
Bond spread back up to 100 points

ROME
Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Youth Orchestra cross Italy

ROME
COVID: 13,114 new cases, 246 more victims

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Nel derby di Puglia, Il Bari in 10 batte il Foggia 1-0: segna il bomber Cianci

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'incidente
Bari, auto perde il controllo e si ribalta: sfondato cancello di villa a Torre a Mare

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 149 nuovi positivi su 1776 tamponi: un morto

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, tartaruga in vasca del Petrolchimico: salvata dai vigili del fuoco

TarantoIl caso
Gli scout di Taranto donano mattonelle di pace come

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, omicidio del tabaccaio Traiano: il minore, presunto assassino, fa scena muta

MateraLa decisione
Ambiente, firmata l'intesa: così Matera diventa «Plastic Free»

BatIl caso
Covid 19 ad Andria, dà testata a un carabiniere per evitare la multa: arrestato

LecceLa curiosità
Nardò, dopo mezzo secolo, ecco l'abbraccio delle sorelle date in adozione

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini

Coronavirus, in Puglia 631 nuovi casi su 4686 test (13,4%). Salgono i ricoveri, altri 29 decessi

Puglia, via libera ad oltre 1000 assunzioni in Regione: raggiunto accordo con sindacati

Conversano, l'incubo variante inglese spaventa le scuole: Tutti positivi a Trigianello: plesso chiuso

SAVONA

Manhunt after disabled minor assaulted in her home

In province of Savona

Manhunt after disabled minor assaulted in her home

SAVONA, MAR 2 - A manhunt has been launched around Savona in Liguria after a man broke into a mentally handicapped girl's home and sexually abused her on Friday night, judicial sources have said. The man took advantage of the absence of the girl's mother to assault her, they said. He then drove away in a car whose make has not yet been identified. The girl was taken to hospital. Police have ruled out the possibility that someone in her family circle may have assaulted her, sources said. (ANSA).

Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
