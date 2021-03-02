Manhunt after disabled minor assaulted in her home

SAVONA, MAR 2 - A manhunt has been launched around Savona in Liguria after a man broke into a mentally handicapped girl's home and sexually abused her on Friday night, judicial sources have said. The man took advantage of the absence of the girl's mother to assault her, they said. He then drove away in a car whose make has not yet been identified. The girl was taken to hospital. Police have ruled out the possibility that someone in her family circle may have assaulted her, sources said. (ANSA).