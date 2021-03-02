Cops probed in car crash death of girl, 14

ROME, MAR 2 - Two police officers have been placed under investigation in relation to the death of a 14-year-old girl whose car they smashed into while chasing some fleeing robbers in Rome on Monday evening, judicial sources said Tuesday. Sheena Lossetto,was in the car with her parents and brother, who were hurt in the crash. Prosecutors have opened a probe into possible vehicular homicide. The accident happened on the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital. Sheena's relatives are said to be in serious condition. (ANSA).