Trial of Army-run drive-in vaccination centre starts

ROME, MAR 2 - Italy's first drive-in COVID-19 vaccination centre run by the Army for civilians has started to operate on trial basis at Milan's Baggio hospital. This makes it possible for people with physical disabilities to wait their turn to be be vaccinated in their cars . The defence ministry plans to replicate the initiative at other drive.-in centres set up by the armed forces for COVID swabs. These include the centre at the Army's Cecchignola base in Rome. (ANSA).