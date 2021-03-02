Martedì 02 Marzo 2021 | 11:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Draghi govt puts final touches to new COVID restrictions

Draghi govt puts final touches to new COVID restrictions

 
ROME
Bond spread back up to 100 points

Bond spread back up to 100 points

 
ROME
Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Youth Orchestra cross Italy

Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Youth Orchestra cross Italy

 
ROME
COVID: 13,114 new cases, 246 more victims

COVID: 13,114 new cases, 246 more victims

 
TAGGIA
Woman, 105, arrives for vaccine singing

Woman, 105, arrives for vaccine singing

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
10 arrests for education graft in Calabria

10 arrests for education graft in Calabria

 
ROME
Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Youth Orchestra cross Italy

Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Youth Orchestra cross Italy

 
ROME
Soccer: Cosmi to take over at bottom side Crotone

Soccer: Cosmi to take over at bottom side Crotone

 
ROME
COVID: Draghi taps army general as new commissioner

COVID: Draghi taps army general as new commissioner

 
ROME
COVID: surge in disinformation, fake news - intelligence

COVID: surge in disinformation, fake news - intelligence

 
ROME
Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Youth Orchestra cross Italy

Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Youth Orchestra cross Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Nel derby di Puglia, Il Bari in 10 batte il Foggia 1-0: segna il bomber Cianci

Nel derby di Puglia, il Bari in 10 batte il Foggia 1-0: segna il bomber Cianci

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Cinema e SpettacoliIl ricordo
Aspettando Sanremo, Fiorello: amarcord della naja in Puglia

Aspettando Sanremo, Fiorello: amarcord della naja in Puglia

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, omicidio del tabaccaio Traiano: il minore, presunto assassino, fa scena muta

Foggia, omicidio del tabaccaio Traiano: il minore, presunto assassino, fa scena muta

 
MateraLa decisione
Ambiente, firmata l'intesa: così Matera diventa «Plastic Free»

Ambiente, firmata l'intesa: così Matera diventa «Plastic Free»

 
BatIl caso
Covid 19 ad Andria, dà testata a un carabiniere per evitare la multa: arrestato

Covid 19 ad Andria, dà testata a un carabiniere per evitare la multa: arrestato

 
LecceLa curiosità
Nardò, dopo mezzo secolo, ecco l'abbraccio delle sorelle date in adozione

Nardò, dopo mezzo secolo, ecco l'abbraccio delle sorelle date in adozione

 
PotenzaIl caso
«Bonus cantieri», il Covid in Basilicata fa... business

«Bonus cantieri», il Covid in Basilicata fa... business

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, «Perrino» senza servizio lavanderia e con 25 posti a rischio

Brindisi, «Perrino» senza servizio lavanderia e con 25 posti a rischio

 
TarantoLa novità
Msc farà rotta su Taranto: da maggio al via alle crociere

Msc farà rotta su Taranto: da maggio al via alle crociere

 

i più letti

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Bari, l'acqua del mare è trasparente, ma sul fondale tra i rifiuti spunta anche un relitto

Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini

Taranto, positivo al Covid muore ufficiale della Marina: «Non aveva altre patologie». Cordoglio ministro Guerini

Coronavirus, in Puglia 631 nuovi casi su 4686 test (13,4%). Salgono i ricoveri, altri 29 decessi

Covid, in Puglia 631 nuovi casi su 4686 test (13,4%). Salgono i ricoveri, altri 29 decessi. Prosegue campagna vaccini

Puglia, via libera ad oltre 1000 assunzioni in Regione: raggiunto accordo con sindacati

Puglia, via libera ad oltre 1000 assunzioni in Regione: raggiunto accordo con sindacati

Nuovo coprifuoco a Conversano, i giovani contro l'ordinanza: «Da dittatura»

Nuovo coprifuoco a Conversano, i giovani contro l'ordinanza: «Da dittatura»

ROME

Bond spread back up to 100 points

Yield up to 0.66%

Bond spread back up to 100 points

ROME, MAR 2 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the Germany Bund rose back up to 100 basis points in early trading on Tuesday. The yield on the BTP rose to 0.66%. The spread, a key measure of Italy's borrowing costs and of investor confidence, dropped below 100 points last month after Premier Mario Draghi was given a mandate to form a new government. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it