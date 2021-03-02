Bond spread back up to 100 points

Draghi govt puts final touches to new COVID restrictions
ROME
02 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 2 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the Germany Bund rose back up to 100 basis points in early trading on Tuesday. The yield on the BTP rose to 0.66%. The spread, a key measure of Italy's borrowing costs and of investor confidence, dropped below 100 points last month after Premier Mario Draghi was given a mandate to form a new government. (ANSA).
