ROME
COVID: 13,114 new cases, 246 more victims

TAGGIA
Woman, 105, arrives for vaccine singing

REGGIO CALABRIA
10 arrests for education graft in Calabria

ROME
Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Youth Orchestra cross Italy

ROME
Soccer: Cosmi to take over at bottom side Crotone

ROME
COVID: Draghi taps army general as new commissioner

ROME
COVID: surge in disinformation, fake news - intelligence

ROME
Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Youth Orchestra cross Italy

MILAN
Soccer: Ibra to miss Utd clash with thigh knock

ROME
Girl, 17, dies after cop car chase ends in tragedy

ROME
Italy GDP fell 8.9% in 2020, 23 yrs back

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Nel derby di Puglia, Il Bari in 10 batte il Foggia 1-0: segna il bomber Cianci

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa bufera
Ospedale in Fiera a Bari, è scontro tra sindacati e Regione Puglia

HomeL'incidente
Anziana travolta e uccisa da uno scooter a Lecce

Potenzal'appello
Potenza, campagna vaccini: «Emodializzati non possono attendere tempi della politica»

MateraIl video
Matera, campagna vaccinale per 200 persone tra forze dell'ordine e personale scolastico

Tarantocontrolli della ps
Taranto, rubava mei bancomat con la «tecnica della forchetta»: denunciato 31enne

BatNella Bat
Trani, attentato al sindaco, la visita di Piemontese: «Non c'è spazio per la violenza»

Brindisila storia
Brindisi, Pjerin Gjoni 30 anni fa sbarcò dall'Albania: oggi è medico contro il Covid

Foggianel Foggiano
Bovino, rissa in un bar per mascherina non indossata: 2 feriti

Positivity rate up from 6.8% to 7.6%

ROME, MAR 1 - There have been 13,114 new COVID-19 cases, and 246 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 2,938,371, and the overall death toll 97,945. On Sunday there were 17,455 fresh cases and 192 more deaths. Some 170,633 new tests have been done in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, down from 257,024 on Sunday. The positivity rate has risen from 6.8% Sunday to 7.6% Monday. Intensive care cases have risen by 58, and hospital admissions by 474. Some 424,333 people are currently positive in Italy. The recovered and discharged are now 2,416,093. (ANSA).

