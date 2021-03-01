COVID: 13,114 new cases, 246 more victims

ROME, MAR 1 - There have been 13,114 new COVID-19 cases, and 246 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 2,938,371, and the overall death toll 97,945. On Sunday there were 17,455 fresh cases and 192 more deaths. Some 170,633 new tests have been done in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, down from 257,024 on Sunday. The positivity rate has risen from 6.8% Sunday to 7.6% Monday. Intensive care cases have risen by 58, and hospital admissions by 474. Some 424,333 people are currently positive in Italy. The recovered and discharged are now 2,416,093. (ANSA).