Woman, 105, arrives for vaccine singing
01 Marzo 2021
TAGGIA, MAR 1 - A 105-year-old woman arrived for her COVID jab in Liguria Sunday singing and smiling, overjoyed to get the vaccine. Anna Domenica Febbo, from Taggia near Imperia, was accompanied to the vaccination clinic in the seaside town by Mayor Giorgio Giuffra. Febbo still goes into the fields and lives a simple life. (ANSA).
