REGGIO CALABRIA

10 arrests for education graft in Calabria

Inspector charged with issuing fake diplomas

10 arrests for education graft in Calabria

REGGIO CALABRIA, MAR 1 - Italian police on Monday arrested 10 people in a probe into corruption in the education sector of the southern Italian region of Calabria. The region's school inspector, Maurizio Piscitelli, was arrested on charges of issuing fake diplomas in exchange for cash. The money was allegedly delivered in cases of rum or in cellphones. Calabria's school office head was also placed under investigation. (ANSA).

