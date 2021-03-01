10 arrests for education graft in Calabria

Woman, 105, arrives for vaccine singing
01 Marzo 2021
REGGIO CALABRIA, MAR 1 - Italian police on Monday arrested 10 people in a probe into corruption in the education sector of the southern Italian region of Calabria. The region's school inspector, Maurizio Piscitelli, was arrested on charges of issuing fake diplomas in exchange for cash. The money was allegedly delivered in cases of rum or in cellphones. Calabria's school office head was also placed under investigation. (ANSA).
