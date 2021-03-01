Soccer: Cosmi to take over at bottom side Crotone

Woman, 105, arrives for vaccine singing
01 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 1 - Much-travelled soccer coach Serse Cosmi is set to take over at Crotone after Serie A's bottom side said Monday that they have sacked Giovanni Stroppa. Cosmi is close to reaching an agreement to take over the side ahead of Wednesday visit to in-form Atalanta. He is in for a stiff challenge. So far this season, Crotone have collected only 12 points from 24 games, having conceded 57 goals and scored just 23. (ANSA).
