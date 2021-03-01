COVID: surge in disinformation, fake news - intelligence

ROME, MAR 1 - The COVID pandemic has spurred an upsurge in disinformation and fake news, Italy's intelligence services said in their annual report Monday. They said the pandemic had given greater scope to "hostile actors eager to use several instruments for manipulatory ends and to influence opinion." Hostile actors of a "State matrix", they said, have carried out "disinformation campaigns and cyber attacks, aimed at riding the emotional wave caused by the health emergency, in a bid to turn the pandemic into a long-term strategic advantage". (ANSA).