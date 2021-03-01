COVID: Draghi taps army general as new commissioner

Woman, 105, arrives for vaccine singing
01 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 1 - Premier Mario Draghi on Monday tapped army general Francesco Paolo Figliuolo as new commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency, replacing Domenico Arcuri. Draghi thanked Arcuri, who has come in for some criticism, for the "commitment and spirit of dedication with which he performed his task at a time of particular emergency for the country", the premier's office said. General Figliuolo has led Italian missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan, among several other commands. (ANSA).
