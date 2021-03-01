Soccer: Ibra to miss Utd clash with thigh knock

MILAN, MAR 1 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan's Europa League last 16 first leg tie at his old club Manchester United on March 11 after picking up a thigh knock in the Rossoneri's 2-1 win at AS Roma Sunday night, Milan sources said Monday. The Sweden great, 39, will also be out for Milan's next two Serie A fixtures, against Udinese and Verona. Milan are second in the Italian top flight, four points behind leaders Inter Milan. (ANSA).