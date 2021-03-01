Girl, 17, dies after cop car chase ends in tragedy

Woman, 105, arrives for vaccine singing
ROME
01 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 1 - A 17-year-old girl died Monday after the car she was in with some other people was hit by a police car which had been chasing another vehicle and ploughed into her car by mistake. The accident happened on the outskirts of Rome. Another person in the car was also seriously injured. Two police were hurt in the impact. (ANSA).
