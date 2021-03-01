COVID: 837,000 vaccine doses distributed at weekend

ROME, MAR 1 - Some 837,000 COVID vaccine doses were distributed at the weekend from the defence ministry's hub at Pratica di Mare military airport near Rome, the ministry said Monday. Some 463,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 375,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed across Italy. They were taken to 102 destinations and 14 depots across the country. All the shipments were escorted by Carabinieri police. (ANSA).