Trans actor Riva gets 12 yrs for killing neighbour

MILAN, MAR 1 - Transsexual Italian actor Tommaso Libero Riva got 12 years in jail Monday for killing a neighbour he had frequent rows with in Milan last June. Riva, 46, was convicted of manslaughter in the case, in which the neighbour died of a knife wound. Riva had always denied intending to kill Giuseppe Alfredo Villa, a 68-year-old pensioner. The court downgraded the charge against Riva from premeditated murder to manslaughter. Riva, whose stage name is 'Bianca Dolce Miele' (White Sweet Honey), played himself in the documentary feature 'La Casa dell'Amore' (The House of Love). (ANSA).