COVID: Jail guard cases up 26 to 557

Italy GDP fell 8.9% in 2020, 23 yrs back
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 1.053 nuovi casi ma meno test (13, 68%): 573 positivi nel Barese. 16 morti. Oltre 251mila vaccini effettuati
ROME
01 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 1 - Cases of COVID-19 among Italy's prison warders rose by 26 to 557 last week, penitentiary authority DAP told trade unions Monday. Some 505 are asymptomatic, while 52 have symptoms. There are another 46 cases among administrative staff, bringing the total to 603. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su