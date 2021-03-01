Italian PMI 56.9 in Feb, highest since Jan 2018

ROME, MAR 1 - The Italian Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56.9 points in February, the highest since January 2018, Ihs Markit said Monday. It was 55.1 points in January. It has now risen for eight straight months. The 50 point threshold is the demarcation line between expansion and contraction of the business cycle. The eurozone's PMI rose to 57.9 points in February, Ihs Markit said. This was its highest since February 2018. (ANSA).