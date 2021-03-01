Lunedì 01 Marzo 2021 | 13:37

Italian PMI 56.9 in Feb, highest since Jan 2018

ROME
Mausoleum of Augustus reopens

ROME
M5S taps Conte for 'refoundation'

ROME
COVID: Epidemic showing 'exponential growth' - CNR

FERRARA
2 charred bodies found in car near Ferrara

REGGIO CALABRIA
'Wizard' arrested in manslaughter of disabled man

ROME
Italy must take more steps on reforms - Gentiloni

ROME
COVID: Italian Takis vaccine trials start

ROME
Inflation 0.6% in Feb - ISTAT

ROME
Italy GDP fell 8.9% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME
Soccer: Milan stay on Inter's tracks with win at Roma

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Nel derby di Puglia, Il Bari in 10 batte il Foggia 1-0: segna il bomber Cianci

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materal'ordinanza
Basilicata da oggi in «zona rossa»: città deserte e stop alle lezioni in presenza

PotenzaIl gesto
Potenza, mamma Laura morta a 100 anni, i figli donano tablet a ospedale San Carlo

Batdegrado
Trani, l’area del vecchio mattatoio trasformata in discarica a cielo aperto

Bariin via Napoli
Bari, autocarro sbatte contro autobus e prende fuoco: nessun ferito

Foggianel Foggiano
Bovino, rissa in un bar per mascherina non indossata: 2 feriti

LecceArte
L'opera filmica e fotografica di Paolo Gioli in mostra a Lecce, Bisceglie e in Cina

Tarantoil fatto
Taranto, a Paolo VI lavori fermi e ponteggi «eterni»: 20 famiglie da tempo vivono «ingabbiate»

Brindisiintervento tempestivo
Fasano, scopre il marito a letto con l'amante: scoppia la zuffa e i vicini chiamano i CC

ROME, MAR 1 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) has tapped former premier Giuseppe Conte to lead a "refounding project" for the formerly anti-establishment and still populist group. Movement founder and standup comic Beppe Grillo announced the move after a summit with M5S top brass and the ex-premier at a Rome hotel. "It's a beautiful day," tweeted Grillo. Conte is expected to come up with ideas for the party's refoundation and report back later this week. The M5S has seen several MPs leave since its backed national unity premier Mario Draghi, the former European central banker once seen as an anathema by the movement's grass roots. But it remains the biggest party in parliament and the one with most ministers in Draghi's cabinet. Conte led the coalition between the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party(PD) that collapsed in January, as well as a 2018-2019 alliance between the M5S and the nationalist League party. (ANSA).

