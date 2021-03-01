'Wizard' arrested in manslaughter of disabled man

REGGIO CALABRIA, MAR 1 - Italian police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old self-styled 'wizard' on suspicion of causing the manslaughter death of a mentally disabled man. Davide De Simone, 40, is accused of taking advantage of the man and telling him to suspend a drug treatment and refuse an operation, leading to his death. De Simone's wife, V.G., 37, was placed under house arrest on charges of receiving stolen goods. The wizard raised false hopes in the disabled man in exchange for money, a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) said. GIP Barbara Borelli described De Simone as a "fully blown professional of deceit, ready to profit from people's moments of weakness, providing false hopes in exchange for money". As well as aggravated fraud and preying on the vulnerable, the wizard was also charged with sexual violence. The GIP said he sexually abused three women. (ANSA).