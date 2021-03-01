2 charred bodies found in car near Ferrara

FERRARA, MAR 1 - Two charred bodies were found in a burned-out car near Ferrara on Sunday night, police said Monday. The discovery was made at Rero di Tresignana. The car belongs to a 64-year-old man from Codigoro whose family reported him missing Sunday evening. He was said to have left the family home along with a 70-year-old cousin who was affected by serious pathologies. The cause of death of the two persons has not yet been established. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).