2 charred bodies found in car near Ferrara

Italian PMI 56.9 in Feb, highest since Jan 2018
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 1.053 nuovi casi ma meno test (13, 68%): 573 positivi nel Barese. 16 morti. Oltre 251mila vaccini effettuati
FERRARA
01 Marzo 2021
FERRARA, MAR 1 - Two charred bodies were found in a burned-out car near Ferrara on Sunday night, police said Monday. The discovery was made at Rero di Tresignana. The car belongs to a 64-year-old man from Codigoro whose family reported him missing Sunday evening. He was said to have left the family home along with a 70-year-old cousin who was affected by serious pathologies. The cause of death of the two persons has not yet been established. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su