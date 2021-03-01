COVID: Epidemic showing 'exponential growth' - CNR

ROME, MAR 1 - The COVID epidemic is showing "exponential growth", the National research Council (CNR) said Sunday. It said cases were doubling every five days. This was an even higher rate than the last peak in October. The new transmission data are due to the circulation of COVID variants, the CNR said. Total cases in Italy are now nearing three million with 17,455 new cases Sunday. There were 192 new deaths. The positivity rate rose to 6.8%. Meanwhile youth gatherings in Milan and Rome at the weekend spurred alarm. (ANSA).