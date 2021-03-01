COVID: Italian Takis vaccine trials start

Italian PMI 56.9 in Feb, highest since Jan 2018
ROME
01 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 1 - Trials started Monday of a new Italian COVID vaccine conceived by the Takis firm at Castel Romano near Rome. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with the Rottapharm Biotech company of Monza. The first over-80 volunteer was vaccinated Monday at Monza's San Gerardo Hospital. This is one of three Italian centres where the trials are taking place, in collaboration with the Università di Milano-Bicocca. Also involved are Naples Pascale national tumour institute and Rome's Spallanzani infectious disease hospital. Another Italian vaccine, made by ReiThera near Rome, is expected to be available from this autumn. (ANSA).
