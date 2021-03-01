Inflation 0.6% in Feb - ISTAT

Italian PMI 56.9 in Feb, highest since Jan 2018
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 1.053 nuovi casi ma meno test (13, 68%): 573 positivi nel Barese. 16 morti. Oltre 251mila vaccini effettuati
ROME
01 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 1 - Italian inflation was 0.6% in February, ISTAT said Monday. This was up from 0.4% in January, the stats agency said. Italian inflation turned positive again in January after 8 months in negative territory. The inflation trolley of most frequently bought goods rose 0.3% in February. This was down from a 0.4% rise in January. Underlying inflation was 1.0% in February, ISTAT said. Acquired inflation for 2021 is now 0.7%. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su