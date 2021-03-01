Italy GDP fell 8.9% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME, MAR 1 - Italy's GDP fell 8.9% in 2020 in terms of volume, ISTAT said Monday. At market prices, GDP amounted to 1,651,595 million euros, the stats agency said. It fell 7.8% in market-price terms. The public debt rose to 155.6% of GDP last year due to COVID. This was up from 134.6% in 2019. The deficit was 9.5% last year. This compared to a deficit of 1.6% in 2019. The tax burden rose to 43.1% in 2020, ISTAT said. This was up from 42.4% in 2019. (ANSA).