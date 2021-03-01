Lunedì 01 Marzo 2021 | 12:07

ROME
Soccer: Milan stay on Inter's tracks with win at Roma

ROME
COVID: Coming weeks won't be easy says Speranza

ROME
Two Alto Adige COVID-29 victims had South African variant

ROME
Laura Pausini wins Golden Globe, devotes prize to Italy

ROME
Sardinia becomes Italy's first COVID 'white zone'

ROME
Eros and marriage, new carriage discovered at Pompeii

ROME
COVID: Almost 4 mn vaccine doses given

ROME
COVID: 20,499 new cases, 253 more deaths

ROME
Italy's Cristoforetti set for 2nd stint in space

ROME
Draghi names Fabrizio Curcio new civil protection head

MILAN
League accountant plea-bargains 3 yrs 4 mts

Serie C
Nel derby di Puglia, Il Bari in 10 batte il Foggia 1-0: segna il bomber Cianci

Batdegrado
Trani, l’area del vecchio mattatoio trasformata in discarica a cielo aperto

Bariin via Napoli
Bari, autocarro sbatte contro autobus e prende fuoco: nessun ferito

Foggianel Foggiano
Bovino, rissa in un bar per mascherina non indossata: 2 feriti

LecceArte
L'opera filmica e fotografica di Paolo Gioli in mostra a Lecce, Bisceglie e in Cina

PotenzaIn contrada Varco d'Izzo
Potenza, positivo all'alcoltest si schianta contro palo della luce e lo abbatte: 2 feriti

Tarantoil fatto
Taranto, a Paolo VI lavori fermi e ponteggi «eterni»: 20 famiglie da tempo vivono «ingabbiate»

Matera«Missing»
Bernalda, Angelo e Michele scomparsi nel nulla: ripartono per due giornate le ricerche

Brindisiintervento tempestivo
Fasano, scopre il marito a letto con l'amante: scoppia la zuffa e i vicini chiamano i CC

ROME

Two Alto Adige COVID-29 victims had South African variant

Health authority confirms media report

ROME, MAR 1 - Two COVID-19 patients who died in the northern province of Alto Adige had the South African strain on the coronavirus, the local health authority confirmed to ANSA after the news was first reported by the Dolomiten daily newspaper. (ANSA).

