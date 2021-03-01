Soccer: Milan stay on Inter's tracks with win at Roma
ROME
01 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 1 - AC Milan beat AS Roma 2-1 in the capital on Sunday thanks to goals by Frank Kessie and Ante Rebic to stay on the tracks of leaders Inter. Inter have 56 points from 24 games after thumping Genoa 3-0 while second-placed Milan are four points behind. Champions Juventus, who have a game in hand, have 46 points after being held 1-1 at Hellas Verona. Atalanta beat Sampdoria 2-0 away to pull level with Juve on points. Roma have dropped down to fifth with 44 points. (ANSA).
