Laura Pausini wins Golden Globe, devotes prize to Italy

ROME, MAR 1 - Laura Pausini won the best original song prize at the Golden Globes on Sunday for 'Io Si' from in The Life Ahead, Sophia Loren's latest film directed by her son Edoardo Ponti. "I'm happy about this achievement, above all because of the message of welcoming (people) and sharing that it carries with it and it is devoted to all those who deserve to be seen" said singer-songwriter Pausini. "I dedicate this prize to Italy, to my family and to my daughter. "I want her to remember the joy in my eyes of this day and that it is always necessary to believe in your dreams". In the film Loren she plays Madam Rosa, a former prostitute and Holocaust survivor who provides childcare for the children of "working women." After a 12-year old Senegalese street kid robs her, she reluctantly agrees to take him in. T hey develop a deep bond and she tries to help him find his way in life. (ANSA).