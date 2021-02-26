Italy's Cristoforetti set for 2nd stint in space

ROME, FEB 26 - Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti, an astronaut for the European Space Agency (ESA), is set to have a second stint on the International Space Station (ISS) in 2022. The Italian Space Agency (ASI) is set to make an official announcement during an online encounter on March 3. The prospect of Cristoforetti, who is often called AstroSam, having a second space mission had been mentioned at a ESA event late in 2019 and earlier this year by ASI President Giorgio Saccoccia. Sources said Cristoforetti, 43, may reach the ISS on board a private space vehicle, possibly SpaceX. Cristoforetti, Italy's first female astronaut, spent 199 days in space between 2014 and 2015. (ANSA).