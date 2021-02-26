Venerdì 26 Febbraio 2021 | 18:02

ROME
COVID: 20,499 new cases, 253 more deaths

COVID: 20,499 new cases, 253 more deaths

 
ROME
Italy's Cristoforetti set for 2nd stint in space

Italy's Cristoforetti set for 2nd stint in space

 
ROME
Draghi names Fabrizio Curcio new civil protection head

Draghi names Fabrizio Curcio new civil protection head

 
MILAN
League accountant plea-bargains 3 yrs 4 mts

League accountant plea-bargains 3 yrs 4 mts

 
TERAMO
Cop arrested for pushing drugs to fuel habit

Cop arrested for pushing drugs to fuel habit

 
ROME
Italy creates Ministry for Ecological Transition

Italy creates Ministry for Ecological Transition

 
ROME
COVID risk has risen, new measures needed says ISS

COVID risk has risen, new measures needed says ISS

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan to face Manchester United in Europa League

Soccer: Milan to face Manchester United in Europa League

 
CERVIA
Boy, 14, burns hands on phosphorus block collected on beach

Boy, 14, burns hands on phosphorus block collected on beach

 
AOSTA
Speedrider hurt in accident on Mt Blanc massif

Speedrider hurt in accident on Mt Blanc massif

 
ROME
Relaunching Transatlantic agenda crucial - Draghi

Relaunching Transatlantic agenda crucial - Draghi

 

Biancorossi
Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

 

TarantoIl siderurgico
Mittal al sindaco di Taranto: bisogna attendere l'esito del Consiglio di Stato

Mittal al sindaco di Taranto: bisogna attendere l'esito del Consiglio di Stato

 
PotenzaIl virus
Covid, positivo il vescovo di Lagonegro ma sta bene

Covid, positivo il vescovo di Lagonegro ma sta bene

 
MateraIl caso
Stalking, lesioni all'ex moglie: obbligo di dimora a Matera

Stalking, lesioni all'ex moglie: obbligo di dimora a Matera

 
BariLa decisione
Parà barese morì dopo lancio, gip rigetta l'archiviazione del caso

Parà barese morì dopo lancio, gip rigetta l'archiviazione del caso

 
BrindisiIl ricordo
Brindisi, 30 anni fa lo sbarco degli albanesi: in teatro uno spettacolo in streaming

Brindisi, 30 anni fa lo sbarco degli albanesi: in teatro uno spettacolo in streaming

 
FoggiaIl Nil
Foggia, Carabinieri sospendono reddito di cittadinanza a 50 persone arrestate

Foggia, Carabinieri sospendono reddito di cittadinanza a 50 persone arrestate

 
LecceNella notte
Surano, la banda del buco svaligia due negozi in centro commerciale

Surano, la banda del buco svaligia due negozi in centro commerciale

 
BatNella Bat
Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

 

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1154 casi su 10mila tamponi, su il tasso di positività all'11,2%. Altre 27 vittime

Covid, in Puglia 1154 casi su 10mila tamponi. Altre 27 vittime. «Ma verso conferma zona gialla»

Esercito, il Capo di Stato Maggiore: «Lascio un Esercito coeso con la Pinerolo che è un'élite

Esercito, il Capo di Stato Maggiore: «Lascio un Esercito coeso con la Pinerolo che è un’élite

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Scuola, il Tar dà il via libera alla nuova ordinanza di Emiliano: no a nuovo ricorso

Scuola, il Tar dà il via libera alla nuova ordinanza di Emiliano: no a ricorsi genitori e Codacons

ROME

Italy's Cristoforetti set for 2nd stint in space

ESA astronaut may reach ISS via SpaceX

Italy's Cristoforetti set for 2nd stint in space

ROME, FEB 26 - Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti, an astronaut for the European Space Agency (ESA), is set to have a second stint on the International Space Station (ISS) in 2022. The Italian Space Agency (ASI) is set to make an official announcement during an online encounter on March 3. The prospect of Cristoforetti, who is often called AstroSam, having a second space mission had been mentioned at a ESA event late in 2019 and earlier this year by ASI President Giorgio Saccoccia. Sources said Cristoforetti, 43, may reach the ISS on board a private space vehicle, possibly SpaceX. Cristoforetti, Italy's first female astronaut, spent 199 days in space between 2014 and 2015. (ANSA).

