League accountant plea-bargains 3 yrs 4 mts

MILAN, FEB 26 - An accountant for the nationalist League party arrested for slush funds linked to the Lombardia Film Commission on Friday plea-bargained a jail term of three years and four months. Michele Scillieri was convicted of embezzlement and bid rigging. He was cleared of tax offences. His brother-in-law Fabio Barbarossa plea-bargained two years and one month on the same charges. (ANSA).