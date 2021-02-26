Soccer: Milan to face Manchester United in Europa League

ROME, FEB 26 - AC Milan will face Manchester United in a battle of soccer royalty in the last-16 of the Europa League while AS Roma got Shakhtar Donetsk in Friday's draw. Seven-time European champions Milan squeezed into the last 16, with a 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade at the San Siro on Thursday putting them through on away goals after a 2-2 draw in the first leg. Roma beat Sporting Braga 3-1 to go through 5-1 on aggregate. Napoli, however, failed to make the last 16 as Thursday's 2-1 win over Granada in Naples failed to overturn the 2-0 defeat in the away leg. (ANSA).