Boy, 14, burns hands on phosphorus block collected on beach

CERVIA, FEB 26 - A 14-year-old boy burned his hands on a phosphorus block he had collected on a beach thinking it was an unusually shaped stone at the seaside near Milano Marittima in Romagna on Wednesday, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported Friday. The teenager took what he thought was a stone back to his mother's car and after a few minutes it caught fire, the central Italian daily said. He threw it out of the vehicle but his hands were already burned. The boy was taken to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena and discharged the morning after. (ANSA).