Speedrider hurt in accident on Mt Blanc massif

AOSTA, FEB 26 - A speedrider was hurt in an accident on the Mt Blanc massif on Friday. The man was hurt in a fall on the Colle del Gigante, friends said after providing immediate assistance to him. The Val d'Aosta mountain rescue service is travelling to the scene on a helicopter. Speed-flying and speed riding are advanced disciplines of paragliding that use a small, high-performance paraglider wing to quickly descend heights such as mountains. Speed flying and speed riding are very similar sports; speed flying is when the speed wing is foot-launched, while speed riding is a winter sport done on skis. (ANSA).