Relaunching Transatlantic agenda crucial - Draghi

ROME, FEB 26 - Premier Mario Draghi stressed the importance of the EU's strategic autonomy within a framework of complementarity with NATO and coordination with the United States during Friday's security and defence session of the European Council. He said it was necessary to be both autonomous and coordinated at the same time, adding that this will be easier with US President Joe Biden's administration. He said a relaunch of the Transatlantic agenda was a crucial objective. (ANSA).