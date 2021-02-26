Debt-laden travel agency owner takes own life

PRATO, FEB 26 - A 68-year-old debt-laden travel agency owner took his own life at the office at Carmignano near Prato in Tuscany on Thursday, police said Friday. The man left a note saying he could no longer manage to cover the debts he had racked up due to the COVID emergency. "I did not expect this, he was the more optimistic of the pair of us," his business partner said Friday. "I was unable to help him with his malaise". Police have opened a probe into the suicide. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).