Venerdì 26 Febbraio 2021 | 14:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Milan to face Manchester United in Europa League

Soccer: Milan to face Manchester United in Europa League

 
CERVIA
Boy, 14, burns hands on phosphorus block collected on beach

Boy, 14, burns hands on phosphorus block collected on beach

 
AOSTA
Speedrider hurt in accident on Mt Blanc massif

Speedrider hurt in accident on Mt Blanc massif

 
ROME
Relaunching Transatlantic agenda crucial - Draghi

Relaunching Transatlantic agenda crucial - Draghi

 
PRATO
Debt-laden travel agency owner takes own life

Debt-laden travel agency owner takes own life

 
MILAN

Man stabs shop assistant during robbery in central Milan

 
ROME
Elderly siblings die in fire in Naples apartment

Elderly siblings die in fire in Naples apartment

 
TARANTO
Ex-ILVA worker has heart attack and dies at Taranto plant

Ex-ILVA worker has heart attack and dies at Taranto plant

 
ROME
Services sector turnover plunged 12.1% in 2020 - ISTAT

Services sector turnover plunged 12.1% in 2020 - ISTAT

 
ROME
Two die in fire in Naples apartment

Two die in fire in Naples apartment

 
ROME
Draghi calls for hard line with drugs firms on vaccines

Draghi calls for hard line with drugs firms on vaccines

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl ricordo
Brindisi, 30 anni fa lo sbarco degli albanesi: in teatro uno spettacolo in streaming

Brindisi, 30 anni fa lo sbarco degli albanesi: in teatro uno spettacolo in streaming

 
FoggiaIl Nil
Foggia, Carabinieri sospendono reddito di cittadinanza a 50 persone arrestate

Foggia, Carabinieri sospendono reddito di cittadinanza a 50 persone arrestate

 
PotenzaIl bollettino
Covid Basilicata, 90 positivi ( su 1.085 tamponi) e nessun decesso

Covid Basilicata, 90 positivi ( su 1.085 tamponi) e nessun decesso

 
TarantoAl Paolo VI
Taranto, gestore circolo ricreativo nascondeva fucile: arrestato 24enne

Taranto, gestore circolo ricreativo nascondeva fucile: arrestato 24enne

 
BariMons. Satriano
Bari, l'arcivescovo è positivo al Covid ma non è ricoverato

Bari, l'arcivescovo è positivo al Covid ma non è ricoverato

 
MateraLa polemica
Matera, addetto stampa al Comune: Odg e Assostampa contro scelta «selettiva»

Matera, addetto stampa al Comune: Odg e Assostampa contro scelta «selettiva»

 
LecceNella notte
Surano, la banda del buco svaligia due negozi in centro commerciale

Surano, la banda del buco svaligia due negozi in centro commerciale

 
BatNella Bat
Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

 

i più letti

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1154 casi su 10mila tamponi, su il tasso di positività all'11,2%. Altre 27 vittime

Covid, in Puglia 1154 casi su 10mila tamponi. Altre 27 vittime. «Ma verso conferma zona gialla»

Esercito, il Capo di Stato Maggiore: «Lascio un Esercito coeso con la Pinerolo che è un’élite

Esercito, il Capo di Stato Maggiore: «Lascio un Esercito coeso con la Pinerolo che è un’élite

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Covid in Puglia, poco meno di mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività sale al 9%

Covid Puglia, quasi mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività al 9%. «Contatteremo over 80 per vaccino a domicilio»

ROME

Elderly siblings die in fire in Naples apartment

Third person is critical after blaze

Elderly siblings die in fire in Naples apartment

ROME, FEB 26 - An elderly brother and sister are dead and third person is critically ill with serious burns after a fire broke out in a fifth-floor apartment in Naples' Fuorigrotta district, sources said Friday. Firefighters evacuated people from the building, including flats on the floor above. They suspect an electric heater may have caused the blaze. The survivor, the son of the man who died, is being treated at Naples' Cardarelli hospital. He tried in vain to drag his father of of the flat, according to eye-witnesses. It seems that the woman, who was disabled and moved around in a wheelchair, was completely enveloped by the flames, Photo: a file image of a firefighter at work. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it