Elderly siblings die in fire in Naples apartment

ROME, FEB 26 - An elderly brother and sister are dead and third person is critically ill with serious burns after a fire broke out in a fifth-floor apartment in Naples' Fuorigrotta district, sources said Friday. Firefighters evacuated people from the building, including flats on the floor above. They suspect an electric heater may have caused the blaze. The survivor, the son of the man who died, is being treated at Naples' Cardarelli hospital. He tried in vain to drag his father of of the flat, according to eye-witnesses. It seems that the woman, who was disabled and moved around in a wheelchair, was completely enveloped by the flames, Photo: a file image of a firefighter at work. (ANSA).