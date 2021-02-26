Man stabs shop assistant during robbery in central Milan

MILAN, FEB 26 - A 46-year-old man with a long criminal record stabbed a 28-year-old shop assistant during an attempted robbery at a lingerie shop in central Milan earlier this month, sources said Friday. The man stabbed the clerk in the armpit after she resisted his attempts to rob the Yamamay store in Piazza Cordusio, in the heart of the Lombard capital. He has been charged with attempted robbery and grievous bodily harm. The man was also injured, to the hand, in the struggle with the clerk. The man was found in the home of another known criminal after police identified him from security camera footage. When he saw the police coming he tried to hide under a bed. He had a large bandage on his hand having been treated in a hospital outside Milan after telling medics he had wounded himself accidentally by breaking a window. (ANSA).