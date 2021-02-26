Services sector turnover plunged 12.1% in 2020 - ISTAT

Man stabs shop assistant during robbery in central Milan
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
ROME
26 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 26 - ISTAT said Friday that turnover for Italy's services sector plunged by 12.1% in 2020, the biggest drop since the start of the compilation of statistics on this factor in 2001. The national statistics agency said its seasonally adjusted services turnover index decreased by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous three months. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su