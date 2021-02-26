Venerdì 26 Febbraio 2021 | 12:36

MILAN

Man stabs shop assistant during robbery in central Milan

 
ROME
Elderly siblings die in fire in Naples apartment

TARANTO
Ex-ILVA worker has heart attack and dies at Taranto plant

ROME
Services sector turnover plunged 12.1% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME
Two die in fire in Naples apartment

ROME
Draghi calls for hard line with drugs firms on vaccines

ROME
COVID: Another case upsurge, 19,886 in 24 hrs, 308 victims

BRUSSELS
Draghi urges EU to speed up vaccine rollout

ROME
Lady Gaga starts filming Gucci 'Black Widow' film in Rome

GENOA
Body found off Genoa after Camogli cemetery collapse

ROME
COVID: Govt repeats willingness to make vaccines in Italy

Biancorossi
Al San Nicola Bari in grigio, ma adesso è vietato fermarsi

TarantoDai Carabinieri
Palagiano, aveva armi ed esplosivi in casa: arrestato un 38enne

FoggiaIn serata
Manfredonia, fallisca rapina a mano armata a titolare concessionaria

BariMons. Satriano
Bari, l'arcivescovo è positivo al Covid ma non è ricoverato

MateraLa polemica
Matera, addetto stampa al Comune: Odg e Assostampa contro scelta «selettiva»

LecceNella notte
Surano, la banda del buco svaligia due negozi in centro commerciale

PotenzaL'incidente
San Severino, pescatore precipita in Bosco Magnano: soccorso dai pompieri

BatNella Bat
Trani, spaccio di droga in famiglia, coinvolto anche 14enne: un arresto e 3 denunce

Un aereo-spia da 450 milioni nei cieli di Puglia e Basilicata

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1154 casi su 10mila tamponi, su il tasso di positività all'11,2%. Altre 27 vittime

Esercito, il Capo di Stato Maggiore: «Lascio un Esercito coeso con la Pinerolo che è un’élite

Bari, dopo Astrazeneca la febbre: maestre a casa, asili nido ko

Covid in Puglia, poco meno di mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività sale al 9%

ROME

Services sector turnover plunged 12.1% in 2020 - ISTAT

Biggest drop on record

ROME, FEB 26 - ISTAT said Friday that turnover for Italy's services sector plunged by 12.1% in 2020, the biggest drop since the start of the compilation of statistics on this factor in 2001. The national statistics agency said its seasonally adjusted services turnover index decreased by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous three months. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
