Draghi calls for hard line with drugs firms on vaccines

ROME, FEB 26 - Premier Mario Draghi told the EU summit that it is necessary to take a hard line with drug companies that fail to respect the commitments they have made on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, sources said. Draghi, making his debut as premier at a European summit, said companies that do not comply with the agreements should not be let off. He complained that the forecast of dose deliveries from the pharmaceutical companies "do not give certainty" and stressed that it was "necessary to move faster" with the vaccination campaign. The summit is being held via video-conference. (ANSA).