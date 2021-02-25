Draghi urges EU to speed up vaccine rollout

BRUSSELS, FEB 25 - Premier Mario Draghi on Thursday urged a European Council meeting to speed up the EU's vaccine roll-out saying "we have to go faster", European diplomatic sources said. Draghi also told his counterparts that companies that fail to meet commitments must not be forgiven, the sources said. He also reportedly said the EU should imitate the USA and UK, who keep their vaccines for themselves, and urged a joint approach to tests as well as coordination on authoririsation to export vaccines. (ANSA).