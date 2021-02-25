Draghi urges EU to speed up vaccine rollout

COVID: Another case upsurge, 19,886 in 24 hrs, 308 victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, quasi mille nuovi contagi su meno di 11mila test e altri 24 morti: tasso positività al 9%. «Contatteremo over 80 per vaccino a domicilio»
Scuole, il Tar «boccia» Emiliano ma lui fa una nuova ordinanza: torna il «fai da te». In 5 giorni 672 contagi tra i banchi
BRUSSELS
25 Febbraio 2021
BRUSSELS, FEB 25 - Premier Mario Draghi on Thursday urged a European Council meeting to speed up the EU's vaccine roll-out saying "we have to go faster", European diplomatic sources said. Draghi also told his counterparts that companies that fail to meet commitments must not be forgiven, the sources said. He also reportedly said the EU should imitate the USA and UK, who keep their vaccines for themselves, and urged a joint approach to tests as well as coordination on authoririsation to export vaccines. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su